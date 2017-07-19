Book Launch Celebrated at Morean Arts Center

Mentors and friends celebrated the release of Brit Chism’s collection of short stories, “Mnemosyne’s Daughters,” Saturday July 15 at the Morean Arts Center in St. Petersburg. Chism, who has been a student in the Saturday morning “Writers Gym” fiction-writing class for nearly two years, credits the Keep St. Pete Lit LitSpace writing program, his teachers Tracy Bird and Bob Schwartz and his fellow classmates for helping him bring his book to completion.

“Keep St. Pete Lit was the impetus for me to write and complete my book,” says Chism. “The group of amateur writers and our instructors have been a tremendous support in offering encouragement and constructive criticism at every step of the way.”

The stories in “Mnemosyne’s Daughters” feature contemporary women faced with twenty-first century issues but are based on female characters found in Greek mythology. The book was published by Breaking Rules Publishing, a new publishing company located in Treasure Island. Chism and Breaking Rules Publishing are donating part of the proceeds from the book to Prism Transitional Living, in partnership with Metro Wellness and Community Services and Family Resources, Inc. to benefit LGBTQ children whose family of origin deserted them when they found out they were gay. For more information, go to breakingruleswritingcompetitions.com.