Boom Time for Senior Softball
Members of the Gulfport Boomerangs senior slow-pitch softball league pose for a photo in between innings on Tuesday, August 15, at Hoyt Field in Gulfport. The Boomerangs play year-round every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday; warmups begin at 7:15 a.m. followed by game action at 8 a.m. Commissioner Gary Muenks says many players are on vacation or out of town over the summer season, so the Boomerangs are actively recruiting new players, men and women ages 55 and up. The Boomerangs have enjoyed a productive, four-decade relationship with the city of Gulfport, he adds, and participation is a great way for older and retired residents to stay physically active. No prior softball or baseball experience is required, and everyone who shows up (and pays the $20 annual fee) will get a chance to play. Muenks says that the average age of the 100 or so players is 70 – a couple are even in their 90s – and that accommodations – such as designated runners and/or shorter base paths – can be made for players who are less mobile than they used to be. Also, the league uses a pickup team format – there are no formal, standing teams, and each side is selected on game day with an eye toward equal distribution of talent and competitive balance. For more information or to join, contact Muenks at 314-703-1936 or rummycatcaptain@gmail.com.