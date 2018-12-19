BoTiki Holiday Tree Helps Children

Maddy Guenther, owner of BoTiki Boutique in Gulfport, poses next to her Christmas tree for charity inside the shop. Guenther sponsored a tree for Guardian Ad Litem of Tampa Bay, collecting items for abused and neglected children. Although the organization sponsors kids all over Tampa Bay, gifts donated at BoTiki benefitted children in Gulfport.

“I posted about it on social media and I could just not believe the response,” she said. All the items under the tree were donated in a two-week period and the gifts were picked up by the charity on December 12. “I’d love to do it again,” she said. “What I found that was really cool was how people responded.”