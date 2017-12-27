‘Brisk’ Ticket Sales for New Year’s Gala

For the fourth year, the Gulfport Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a New Year’s Eve Gala. The event will be on Sunday, December 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Historic Gulfport Casino.

“Ticket sales are brisk,” said Marilyn Savery, Gulfport Welcome Center volunteer, on Saturday, December 23. “A lot of people are very enthusiastic about it and are looking forward to it.”

There are a total of 386 tickets available and “we are currently not sold out but we are getting close,” said Linda Craig, event chairperson on Wednesday morning, December 27.

“My goal was to create an affordable event for people to come together and share the celebratory time of ringing in the new year together,” said Craig. “This is a dessert and drinks party.”

Reserved seating tickets, if still available, may be purchased for $35 per person at the Gulfport Welcome Center, 3101 Beach Boulevard on Thursday, December 28 and Friday, December 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Saturday, December 30 ticket sales, call the center at 727-344-3711 for availability and hours of operation. Tickets are also available online at tinyurl.com/ycboyop6.

According to the chamber’s press release, the event includes high energy music by Gulfport’s Urban Gypsies, a gourmet dessert, a 4X6 photo with themed props, a champagne toast at midnight and unlimited snacking popcorn.

Also available will be a cash bar and a raffle for a “Gulfport and Beyond” gift basket containing gift certificates and merchandise valued at over $4,000, said Craig.

“The Gulfport Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit entity that puts its monies back into the community in various ways,” said Craig. “This is one way we raise funds and have fun doing so.”