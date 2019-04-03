Business Briefs: Tap House Coming to Gulfport, Yoga Studio Expands, Fazio’s Officially Closed

Gulfport will be getting some fresh local businesses in the next few weeks, but an old favorite is closing for good.

In the coming months, both the North End Tap House and The Red Elephant Yoga & Massage’s new location will be opening their doors to visitors.

Unfortunately, Fazio’s Pizza, which was badly damaged in a 2016 fire, officially announced that no more pizza will be coming out of their doors.

An Unfortunate End

Over three years ago, on April 21, 2016, a fire destroyed most of the shopping center at 58th Street and 15th Avenue South, badly damaging Fazio’s Pizza, along with Suncoast Food Store, and Sunrise Laundromat.

Since the fire, Fazio’s has been up in the air about reopening, but owner Tony Althaus recently confirmed that the Gulfport pizza shop is closed for good.

But not without conflict.

According to Althaus, Fazio’s has had a cloud of legal issues involving the shop’s leasing agreement.

“My lawyer told me that I really cannot talk about the situation at all,” Althaus. “There’s just too many parties involved, too many people.”

Fazio’s, located at 1414 58th St. S., was a part of Gulfport for over 25 years.

“Maybe one day we can revisit this and talk about it, but right now there is so many legalities,” Althaus said. “Some other time I’ll be able to elaborate on the situation.”

Local Brews, Locally

By May of this year, Beach Boulevard will have a new addition to its collection of local eating and drinking establishments: The North End Tap House

“It’s going to be an intimate, slow-paced place,” said Houston Gilbreast, one of the three owners. “People seem to be really excited about it.”

Gibreast owns the spot along with Kelly Wright and Wendy Ohlendorf, who is also the owner of Vintage Small Bites and Wine Lounge, located right next door at 2914 Beach Blvd. S.

“The tap house will have the same feel as Vintage,” said Gilbreast. “But we’re going to expand the windows, which will give it a little more of an open feel.”

The North End will feature 20 local beers, both on tap and in cans, all from breweries in the surrounding counties.

Green Bench, 3 Daughters and 7evnth Sun Brewing Company, along with more, will be making their debut in the little white building in just a few more months.

“We’re just excited to bring local brews to Gulfport,” Gilbreast said.

Yoga Studio Finds a New Spot

If you’ve been on 49th Street recently, you may have noticed the huge red elephant painted onto a once-abandoned building at 1509 49th St. S.

The little white structure will be the new location of The Red Elephant Yoga & Massage, which previously was at 5225 8th Ave. S.

“I am really looking forward to this,” said owner Lisa Cox-Frank.

Previously, the red elephant only offered massage, but the move to a larger space will allow Cox-Frank to begin teaching yoga to her clients.

“The studio is really just a big, beautiful room,” said Cox-Frank. “People are looking for wisdom in their bodies and I am called as a healer.”

Eventually, she said, all four rooms in the studio will be used for massage, with the center studio for practicing yoga.