Businesses Collecting Donations for Strays

Gulfport Realty owner and broker Stacey Purcell and Red Hot Tiki Gourmet Hot Sauce owner Robynne Swanson have teamed up to raise money for stray animals in need this holiday season. Both Purcell and Swanson are raising funds for Get Rescued, a Gulfport animal rescue event scheduled for February 23. Their holiday charity movement is in honor of the late Terry Foster.

At Gulfport Realty, Purcell is taking donations by cash, card or check in return for a holiday-themed pet item, while Swanson is selling $5 raffle tickets for a pet-lovers themed basket.

“The reaction has been great so far,” said Purcell.

“There’s over $600 worth of prizes in this basket,” Swanson said. Purcell will accept donations for pet items through Christmas, while Swanson will hold the raffle open until January 1. “Limited tickets are available. About 500 tickets total,” she said.