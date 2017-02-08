Car Gazing

Several hundred people enjoyed the fifth annual 49th Street South Business Association’s car show fundraiser on Saturday, February 4 at the Tangerine Greenway park, 4900 Tangerine Avenue S., Gulfport from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefitted the Suncoast Police Benevolent Association’s fallen officer fund that helps the children of fallen officers killed in the line of duty, said Phil Reed, project chairperson. About 60 vehicles were pre-registered for the event.