Celebrating Old Glory

On national Flag Day, Friday, June 14, Gulfport held their respective ceremony at 10 a.m. in Veteran’s Park, 5350 31st Avenue S. “The flag is a symbol of what the United States stands for, which is the Bill of Rights,” said emcee Ward 4 City Councilmember Michael Fridovich, who is also a U.S. Army veteran who served from 1967 to 1970 including Vietnam from 1968-1969. The annual event also includes a flag retirement segment that follows the burning protocols of the American Legion. Members of Post 125 in Gulfport presided over the presenting of the colors, the flag retirement process, a multi-gun salute and one member played taps on a trumpet. Lou Worthington of the Citizens Emergency Response Team supervised the flag burning process. The flag hanging in the foreground, center, was retired from Lincoln Cemetery, said Worthington. The New Horizon Band of Gulfport played patriotic music and vocal performances were provided by Ralph and Catherine Bassett of Gulfport, who led the crowd in the national anthem and “America the Beautiful.”