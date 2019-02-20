CERT Donations Changing Lives

Members of Gulfport’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) recently made a donation of repaired medical equipment to the Largo-based Advocates for World Health organization, a non-profit that redistributes the items to hospitals and surgery centers worldwide. The items that were recovered from January Junk-in-the-Trunk drop offs and received by CERT through donations included three frame walkers, one rolling walker with a seat, two shower chairs, three potty chairs, two wheelchairs, one pair of crutches, a cane and a small tri-wheel walker, said Shelly Vail, CERT volunteer. Pictured from left are Stephen Liles, program manager for the non-profit, and Vail. “Little things like crutches can change people’s lives,” said Vail. Participating CERT volunteers included Lou Worthington, Christine Brown, Louis Distasio, Linda and Bobby Craig, and Harley Worthington III. Photo by Brian Dickey, warehouse manager for the non-profit.