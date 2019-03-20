CHAIR-ity Auction Raises $7,625 for Senior Center 

According to event coordinator Karen Love, the actual auction only lasted about 30 minutes, with bidders racing to call a number to auctioneer Phillip Bailey.
“This was so classic Gulfport,” said Ray Domingo, the Gulfport artist responsible for the lionfish-themed chair. “I am proud to now be a part of Gulfport’s wonderful art community.”
Domingo’s chair went for the highest bid out of the group.
“It’s a very fun, colorful work,” Domingo said of his chair.
Bidders had been waiting since the chairs’ debut in February at the Gulfport Art & Gallery Walk.
“I don’t want to release how much each chair went for, because that sort of makes it a competition,” said Love. “But I can tell you that our three top chairs went for over $3,000 combined.”
The Best Seat in the House Fundraiser donated the entire $7,625 to the Gulfport Senior Center Foundation.
Organizers say this won’t be the last time.
“I’ve always said that I plan on this being the first annual fundraiser,” Love said. “I hope we continue doing this every year.”