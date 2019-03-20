CHAIR-ity Auction Raises $7,625 for Senior Center 

Ten Adirondack chairs, each painstakingly painted by Gulfport artists, were auctioned off for a total of $7,625 at the Best Seat in the House, A Chair-ity Fundraiser event on Saturday, March 16 at the Art Village Courtyard.

According to event coordinator Karen Love, the actual auction only lasted about 30 minutes, with bidders racing to call a number to auctioneer Phillip Bailey.

“This was so classic Gulfport,” said Ray Domingo, the Gulfport artist responsible for the lionfish-themed chair. “I am proud to now be a part of Gulfport’s wonderful art community.”

Domingo’s chair went for the highest bid out of the group.

“It’s a very fun, colorful work,” Domingo said of his chair.

Bidders had been waiting since the chairs’ debut in February at the Gulfport Art & Gallery Walk.

“I don’t want to release how much each chair went for, because that sort of makes it a competition,” said Love. “But I can tell you that our three top chairs went for over $3,000 combined.”

The Best Seat in the House Fundraiser donated the entire $7,625 to the Gulfport Senior Center Foundation.

Organizers say this won’t be the last time.

“I’ve always said that I plan on this being the first annual fundraiser,” Love said. “I hope we continue doing this every year.”