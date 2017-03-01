Chamber Co-sponsors Council Candidate Forum

Posted by: Debbie Wolfe in City of Gulfport March 1, 2017

 

Chamber President Barry B. Rubin, left, listens to resident Margaret Tober, seated, during the informal talk portion of the Gulfport Area Chamber of Commerce co-sponsored council candidate forum at Scout Hall on Tuesday, February 28. Earlier, each candidate fielded formal questions on stage from Rubin. The municipal election to choose one candidate each for Ward 2 and Ward 4 council seats is Tuesday, March 14. Gulfport residents registered to vote will have the opportunity to select both candidates.

On March 14 Gulfport goes to the polls to elect council members for Wards 2 and 4. To help voters decide, Gulfport’s Area Chamber of Commerce co-sponsored a city council candidate forum at Scout Hall along with LocalShops1 on Tuesday, February 28 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Two people are registered for the Ward 2 seat and four are actively vying for the Ward 4 seat. Five of the six registered candidates attended the event while a few dozen residents listened during the formal stage portion and some stayed afterward to ask questions in a more informal setting.

Running for Ward 2 are Linda Bailey, who did not attend, and incumbent Christine Anne Brown.

Running for Ward 4 are incumbent Michael Fridovich, Richard Fried, Bobby L. Reynolds and Ernest Stone.

The format for the event gave each candidate five minutes onstage to “tell us why they should be elected to represent you in city hall,” said Chamber President Barry R. Rubin. “Then, I’ll ask [each candidate] business-oriented questions furnished by members of the chamber.”

The chamber is a “non-partisan, unbiased, impartial organization,” said Rubin. “We hold these programs strictly for the benefit of the citizenry, the benefit of our members and the community at large.”

The timekeeper for the five-minute portions of the program was Ester Venouziou, founder and president of LocalShops1, a business-to-business promotional service based in Gulfport that helps others in the Tampa Bay area succeed.

“We invited all six candidates but Ms. Bailey has declined,” said Rubin. He welcomed the candidates and thanked them for their “willingness to serve this great community.”

 

 

