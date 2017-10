It takes experience to be a successful business person and that’s exactly what Bryce Parzick, 6, of Gulfport has been getting for about one year.

“Every morning and night I feed them and check to see if they have any eggs,” said Parzick, here with his favorite chicken, Red. “I love my chicken.”

Parzick attends first grade at Pasadena Fundamental and says his favorite subject is math. Right now, relatives are his clients.