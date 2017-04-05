City Hall Comes Alive With Art

South Pasadena held its 31st annual art exhibition March 31 through April 2 at City Hall. The exhibition featured some 200 works of art submitted by more than 100 local artists. Many of the artists, such as Jay Lynch of Gulfport, pictured, showed up throughout the weekend to discuss their work with attendees. Lynch and his wife Audrey, who originally hail from Marblehead, MA, reside at Town Shores; they moved to Gulfport after living in Puerto Rico for 10 years. Lynch primarily works in pencil and submitted two pieces, both highly detailed drawings of flowers, for the exhibition. He’s also worked in oil and watercolor but prefers pencil because it’s easier to correct his mistakes. “Watercolor is by far the hardest,” he said. “I have so much respect for watercolor artists. If I do 10 watercolors, I might save one and discard the rest.” The exhibition was judged by Amanda Cooper, curator of exhibitions at the Morean Arts Center in St. Petersburg. Janet Folsom’s “My Friend” won the Best of Show award, while “Misty Morning” by Colin Ward won the Mayor’s Award.