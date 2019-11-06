City Removes Rotted Wooden Beach Access 

Photos by Wolfgang Deininger

On Monday, November 4, Gulfport Parks and Facilities Superintendent Tim Connor and city employee Brian Vansykes removed the old wooden dock and a section of the wood walkway on Gulfport Beach. According to Gulfport Public Works Director Tom Nichols, that section of the walkway was “rotten and in serious need of repair.” Nichols explained that the walkway was largely intended as access for the disabled, and that, with the recent installation of the Mobi-Mat on the beach, the rotten part of the dock and walkway were unnecessary and will not be replaced. However, the remaining section of the walkway will remain to traverse the beach drainage swale that empties into the bay.