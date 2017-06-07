City’s Gail Biron is New Police Chief’s Assistant

Connections with local people, technical diversity and a historical passion about Gulfport are what Gail Biron brings to her new city job as the administrative assistant for the chief of police.

Many residents may know Biron. She has worked in several roles for the city since she started in 2002. First, as a staff assistant at the Recreation Center, and then as technical events specialist. Along the way, she even worked as the supervisor of the Senior Center from 2012 to 2013.

At one point, she left the city for a short while to follow a dream of starting her own technology business. But, her passion for helping people as a city employee brought her back in 2014 to her prior job as a technical events specialist.

“I’ve been in a variety of positions in Gulfport,” she said. “I loved my tech job because it was creative and I got to meet so many awesome people from different organizations. Working together to create a seamless and cohesive environment was the idea.”

She loved working with Justin Shea, the city’s cultural facilities events supervisor, and the team of people in the Recreation Department.

“I can see the city growing because they provide a lot of good things for the community,” said Biron.

Her contributions will continue in her new role in the police department.

“Almost everything in the job description is clerical,” said Police Chief Rob Vincent. “But, I know she has a lot more to bring to the table. She knows a lot of people in the city, she knows a lot about technology and she knows how to set up and work events. She’ll be part of the team that helps us with our mission to provide outreach to the community and that will be great.”

Her first day in her new job was Tuesday, June 6.

“My first and foremost responsibilities will be to help the chief with appointments, messages, payroll,” said Biron. “I’m also hoping to build more community awareness for the officers” and the residents. “Possibly, this will include the creation of more interactive events within the department. And, I can help the officers with some of the technology skills that I have.

“They’re a great department and they do a lot for the city,” said Biron. “I’m very happy.”