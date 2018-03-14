Citywide Yard Sale Yields Treasure

It happens twice a year without the need for a permit and on Saturday, March 10 over 100 Gulfport residents throughout the city set up shop to sell items ranging from t-shirts, tools and reindeer decorations to a brand new Swiss watch, including the case and a fresh battery.

Those who registered in advance were listed in the Gabber and a city-produced locator brochure that made it easier for shoppers to find sales.

For people with left over items, the city encourages them to call the Gulfport Senior Center at 727-893-1231 to find out what donations are needed and to set up a drop-off time.