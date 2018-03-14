Citywide Yard Sale Yields Treasure
Posted by: Debbie Wolfe
in City of Gulfport, Community
March 14, 2018
2018-03-14
Pictured from left are seller Frank Uribe of St. Petersburg, buyer Kathy Sullivan of St. Petersburg and yard sale host Mark Paul of Tifton Street South in Gulfport. Frank “held it up to me and he said, ‘You need this t-shirt!’ Then, I walked away!” said Sullivan, laughing. “I came back. And I said, ‘Yeah, I do.’ I’m going to use it while fixing breakfast.” The cost? Twenty-five cents. “I was going to drop it down to 15 cents but she came back with a quarter,” said Uribe. “I got my money out of it. It’s an awesome and funny shirt. My father-in-law gave it to me.”
t happens twice a year without the need for a permit and on Saturday, March 10 over 100 Gulfport residents throughout the city set up shop to sell items ranging from t-shirts, tools and reindeer decorations to a brand new Swiss watch, including the case and a fresh battery.
Those who registered in advance were listed in the Gabber and a city-produced locator brochure that made it easier for shoppers to find sales.
For people with left over items, the city encourages them to call the Gulfport Senior Center at 727-893-1231 to find out what donations are needed and to set up a drop-off time.
“We’ve had these Floridian reindeer for about six years as interior and exterior decorations and now we’re going with a different theme for Christmas,” said Stuart Salo of 28th Avenue South in Gulfport. The asking price was $10.