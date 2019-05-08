Clam Bayou Death is Apparent Suicide

On the morning of Thursday, May 2, a woman walking her dog in Clam Bayou park near the corner of Miriam Street and 29th Avenue S. contacted police.

She had found a man who had apparently committed “a typical suicide by hanging,” said Gulfport Detective Sergeant Thomas Woodman, the department’s public information officer.

“There was no indication of foul play,” said Woodman.

The 38-year-old man had moved to the St. Petersburg area about three weeks prior from Hernando County, he said.

Once the police were notified just before 7 a.m., they began an investigation and worked with the medical examiner’s office, said Woodman.

“The deceased has had a long history of a desire or attempted suicides,” he said.

Suicide prevention includes “not just the people considering suicide but also those that are aware of those people considering suicide,” said Woodman. “People should make every reasonable attempt to get them help.”

To learn about suicide prevention, visit the Suicide Prevention Resource Center online at sprc.org.

Free Suicide Crisis Resources for Help by Phone or Text

The telephone numbers from the National Suicide Prevention Hotline are available 24/7 to provide free and confidential support for those considering suicide and for people who want to help someone who is in distress.

• English: 1-800-273-8255

• Spanish: 1-888-628-9454

For more information, visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org/talk-to-someone-now.

The Crisis Text Line provides 24/7 support for those who need help.

• United States: Text “HOME” to 741741

• Canada: Text “HOME” to 686868

For more information, visit crisistextline.org.