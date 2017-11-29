Clymer Park Holiday Spruce Up

In Gulfport’s Clymer Park this time of year, it’s all about the annual Christmas tree lighting that will be on Monday, December 4 at 7 p.m. The celebration will take place where the park borders Gulfport Boulevard South at Beach Boulevard. On Monday, November 27, Buck Batcheller of the city’s Parks Department uses a gas-powered pole saw to trim trees in preparation for the event. “Getting everything presentable” also includes mulching, he said. Tim Connor, parks and facilities superintendent, is the supervisor for the multi-day process.