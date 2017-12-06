Clymer Park Tree Lighting Dazzles

Posted by: Debbie Wolfe in Arts & Entertainment, City of Gulfport December 6, 2017

Several hundred residents came out for the annual city of Gulfport Tree Lighting at the north end of Clymer Park on Monday, December 4.

Attendees enjoyed live singing performances, a community sing-along led by Mayor Sam Henderson and his wife Laura.

“It’s nice when Gulfport does something fun that’s just for people to enjoy the holidays,” said Henderson. “My favorite part is when the kids come up front and a bunch of hands are on the power switch” to light the tree. The first time, the tree doesn’t light and then the second time, it does. “It builds the suspense,” he said with a chuckle.

After the crowd sang “Here Comes Santa,” Old St. Nick arrived on a vintage 1925 fire engine thanks to members of the city’s fire department serving as elves. In Gulfport, Santa uses this red fire engine as his sleigh.

Refreshments of chocolate chip cookies and punch were provided and served by members of Gulfport’s Teen Council.

Jensen and Jeter, sons of Carrie Ruckdeschel of Gulfport, enjoy the magic of telling Santa their Christmas wishes. 

Part of the wonderment of the holiday season is tree lighting, background, and live singing, especially by children. Listening to other children sing, from left, are: Eliza, Broderick, Cora and Elliot. 

Leading a crowd of hundreds in a community sing-along is Mayor Sam Henderson and his wife Laura. “Jingle Bells,” “Rudolf the Red Nosed Reindeer” and “Here Comes Santa Claus” preceded the arrival of Santa Claus on the Gulfport Fire Department’s 1925 American LaFrance Triple Combination Pumper Engine No. 1. In Gulfport, Santa uses this red fire engine as his sleigh.

 

 

