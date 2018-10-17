Community Comes to Help Lincoln Cemetery

About 15 volunteers showed up in SUVs, pick-ups and sedans with some pulling trailers full of extra lawn mowers – both push and riding models, weed whackers and gas cans. Some arrived and started running lawn mowers as early as 6:40 a.m. for an 8 a.m. start time – like Scott Miller, left, and Eric Wheeler both of Gulfport. “I just wanted to help clean up Gulfport and give my respects to the deceased,” said Miller. “I came out to support the community and help with a great cause,” said Wheeler. Wolfgang Deininger of Gulfport put out the word on social media that people were needed for any portion of two hours during the early morning of Wednesday, October 17 to help get grounds maintenance under control at Lincoln Cemetery in Gulfport. The non-profit Lincoln Cemetery Society owns the facility and a key advisor to its board of directors died recently, putting the group’s maintenance for grass mowing behind schedule. “This is strictly a grassroots citizen’s event,” said Deininger. “Keep Pinellas Beautiful did tell me they are going to send a crew to help too.” Deininger organized the one-time event because of the death of Sharon Butler, who is the mother of Vanessa Gray, president of the society. “Vanessa’s mom was a great help to her,” he said. “My goal was to get 100 to 200 yards back from the frontage road mowed.” At 7:45 a.m., he said, “Look, we’re there already!”