Confused About Beach Parking? Here’s Help

It’s all about beach and recreation in Gulfport and making sure residents have an adequate number of spaces to park. Three types of signs and two decals provide solutions that meet different needs.

The Brick Paver Parking Lot Along Shore Boulevard S.

Phase One of the Shore Boulevard Beautification Project was completed in the fall of 2016 and now includes a total of 108 organized parking spaces located in a brick paver area. Recently, resident-only parking space signs were replaced.

The signs were originally installed in the early 2000s, said Gulfport City Manager Jim O’Reilly.

The parking area has two ways to enter or exit located at the extreme west and east ends of the lot. At the west end, near the Recreation Center and before entering the brick paver area, there is one detailed sign that states: “Parking Decal Required 8:00 am – 4:00 pm; Permits Available at Public Services Bldg. Mon.-Fri.” Three other signs inside the brick paver parking lot read, “Parking By Resident Permit Only.”

“It’s only during the week that this is an issue,” said O’Reilly. “This is so residents using the pavilions and the Recreation Center can get closer parking.”

In the brick paver area, the resident-only section consists of 52 total spaces (located east of where 57th Street S. would be located if it were to extend across Shore Boulevard S. and into the lot). Sea Breeze Manor is a good landmark on the east side of the street for this demarcation.

Known as the “beach-parking permit,” the decal for this area is free to Gulfport residents. A decal can be picked up at the Public Services Building, 5330 23rd Ave. S., on Monday through Wednesday or Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The decal reads: “City of Gulfport Beach Parking Permit” and it includes an expiration date.

“As long as a resident has one displayed in their vehicle,” they’re fine, said O’Reilly.

Specialty Residential Street Parking Decals

for Residents Only

Over 25 years ago, Gulfport Beach parking was not free, said O’Reilly. It was before his time as city manager but historically, he understands the city had “a gentleman sitting in a building who collected money” instead of providing parking meters. At the time, beach visitors often tried to avoid paying and would opt to park along nearby and narrow residential streets. This practice caused issues for residents in the area who wanted to have ready access to where they lived.

So, the city created a special street parking decal and signage for residents living in the area close to the beach that extends from the west side of Beach Boulevard S. to Dupont Street S. from 29th Avenue S. to Shore Boulevard S.

The signs read: “Parking by Resident Permit Only; 9:00 am to 5:00 pm; Decal Required.” According to the Gulfport Police Department, these signs can be enforced 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The decal reads “Gulfport Residential Parking Permit” and is free, issued by the police department, inside Gulfport City Hall, 2401 53rd St. S.

“The [street parking] decal is only for people who live on those streets,” said Shirley Dibucci, records clerk for the police department. “Residents need to bring a copy of their lease or water bill and provide their vehicle make, model and tag number.”