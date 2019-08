Gulfport residents enjoyed a cold, healthy alternative treat in the 90-degree heat on Monday, August 5. Elyana Boman, Archer Busch-Mujica and Rhiannon Susch-Monahan tried herbal popsicles at SumitrA Espresso Lounge +, at 2838 Beach Blvd. S. The three Gulfport natives say they are going to make it a habit to frequent the local coffee shop this summer.