Cool Art for Hot Business

Local artist Dana Muntean adds a flourish of foliage to a mural on the exterior south wall of Red Hot Ticki Spicy Gourmet Market, 2904 Beach Boulevard, on Monday, May 6. Robynne Swanson, the store owner, “has given me a little bit of free reign for both stages. We’re bringing back the bamboo and adding lots of foliage like hibiscus, palm fronds and nice ferns to make the window pop,” said Muntean, owner of Dana Muntean Art on Instagram: instagram.com/danamunteansart. The second stage will be a facelift to the photo booth. The existing stick-on graphic will be peeled off and replaced with hand-painted and new artwork around the two face holes, she said. One hole will feature a surprise that is local to Gulfport, she said.