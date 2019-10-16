Council Approves New Meeting Start Time

In a unanimous vote on Tuesday, October 15, Gulfport City Council members approved a new 6 p.m. start time for their regular meetings that will take effect November 5.

The council meets on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. Previously, meetings began at 7 p.m.

The topic of when meetings start is one of many being discussed during the review of the city charter, which occurs every 10 years. The 21-page charter document consists of sections labeled 101 through 1005. Sections 101 through 314 were reviewed at their October 1 meeting while sections 401 through 1005 were on the agenda for October 15.

To view the city’s charter document reviewed during their October 2019 meetings, visit library.municode.com/fl/gulfport/codes/code_of_ordinances.

When a topic is identified for a possible change, city staff conducts research to determine if a resolution document or referendum question is needed. The time change noted in Resolution 2019-77 was unanimously approved.

At the October 1 meeting, Councilmember Christine Brown said a 6 p.m. start time would mean that city staff members who need to make presentations would be able to go home earlier after their full workday.

Shade Sails Approved for 2 Parks

Council unanimously approved the purchase of shade sails for the outdoor exercise equipment area in Tomlinson Park located at 19th Avenue South and 54th Street South, and the picnic area in Tonkin Park that is part of the Chase Park complex located at 27th Avenue South and 54th Street South. The vendor is Creative Shade Solutions, Inc., a family-owned business with a fabrication facility in Tarpon Springs. The total cost of the project is $52,850.

The city has previously purchased shade sails from this vendor for the Shore Boulevard beach playground area near the Recreation Center, the Municipal Marina picnic table area and portions of Trolley Market Square, a municipal park located adjacent to 49th Street South at Tangerine Avenue South.

Bus Stop Will Be Repaired

A total of $46,706.95 detailed in Resolution 2019-76 was unanimously approved by council to repair the historical Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority bus stop located at the northeast corner of Trolley Market Square.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, September 22, the structure and part of the adjacent retaining wall received heavy damage resulting from a vehicle that had crashed into it, according to Gulfport fire and police officials. The driver, Jerry Roberson of St. Petersburg, was issued a careless driving citation that carries a $166 fine, said Police Detective Sargent Thomas Woodman, the public information officer.

Tampa Contracting Services, Inc., the same vendor originally awarded the contract to build the park on September 18, 2018, was awarded the repair contract.

“Let’s hope this one lasts a little longer than the first time,” said Mayor Sam Henderson.

Happy Birthday, Gulfport!