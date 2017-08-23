Count Your Pennies

How much spare change do you have in that old coin bowl? Possibly more than you think. Pictured is a 16-ounce container of mixed change consisting of pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters. In this case, the bowl contained a total of $46.71 but 40 cents in change was rejected by a credit union counting machine for being too dirty or physically damaged. Area supermarkets, banks and credit unions often have automated machines that count loose change. Supermarkets typically charge a 9-percent service fee while banks may charge 10 percent, unless you have an account that lets you use the machine for free.