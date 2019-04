At the Friday, April 19, Sock Hop with The Impacs, Gulfport got a taste of the 50s and 60s with oldies classics filling the Gulfport Casino Ballroom. Dennis Roper and Julie Woods made sure to get up and “boogie” with nearly every song. “People got the idea of a sock hop because in the 50s and 60s they couldn’t dance on the floor without ruining it,” Roper said. “So, they would take off their shoes and dance in their socks.”