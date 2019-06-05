Craft Festival Paints Corey Avenue with Local Art

Local artists had a platform to showcase their talents at the 26th Annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival on Saturday, June 1. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Corey Avenue was lined with booths featuring paintings, festival clothing, artful foods and sculptures spilling into the street. Sawai McLaughlin, the owner of S and G Designs, sold and created her hand-cut tees during the festival. “I love doing this, and I’m happy to do it,” McLaughlin said. “Going outside and meeting and seeing people, it’s a nice part of the festival.”

Arts and crafts were not the only hit at the St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival on Saturday, June 1. Coffees and pastries also made an appearance amongst all the local art. Damien Roberts created local coffee brews at his Francis Bean Coffee booth. “It’s a great local coffee scene here in St. Pete,” Roberts said.