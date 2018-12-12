Cremated Remains Stolen from Vehicle

On Monday, December 3, at 5:30 p.m., Gulfport police were called to the 5600 block of 15th Avenue South regarding a vehicle burglary, in which human ashes had been stolen from a resident’s unlocked vehicle, according to the Gulfport Police Department.

According to Thomas Woodman, Gulfport’s Public Information Officer, the ashes were the remains of the resident’s mother.

“The ashes were in a velvet box, in a plastic bag,” Woodman said. “The victim believes that they were mistaken for drugs.”

The burglary could have taken place anytime between 5:30 p.m. on December 2 and 5:30 p.m. on December 3, police said.

“I use the term ‘broken into’ loosely because the vehicles were unlocked,” Woodman said.

Two cars were entered, but items were only stolen from the car containing the ashes, according to police. The only other possession that was taken was a pocket knife.

In a December 4 Facebook post regarding the burglary, the resident wrote of the stolen items, “They are worth more to us than to anyone.”

The police investigation is still underway. If you have any information, please contact the Gulfport Police Department, 727-582-6177.