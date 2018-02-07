Crowds Come Out for “Cool” Art

The seventh annual juried 2Cool Art Show inside Gulfport’s Casino on Saturday, February 3 and Sunday, February 4, showcased 31 artists and their works to over 2,000 people – in spite of rainy weather and a rather famous football game, said Joyce Curvin, co-chair and artist.

The show is organized by the Professional Association of Visual Artists (PAVA) of St. Petersburg and co-sponsored this year by the city of Gulfport, the Gulfport Merchants Association and Northwest Federal Credit Union of Herndon, Virginia.

Using an all-volunteer staff, PAVA also provides the annual juried Cool Art Show each July in the St. Petersburg Coliseum. It’s been offered for about 30 years, she said.

The exact dates of the 2019 2Cool Art Show at the Casino have not been set but it will be near the early part of July, said Curvin.

For more information, visit pava-artists.org.