Custom House Décor is Official

Owner Andrea Knettel isn’t interested in what can be purchased at a department store, and her shop, Custom House Décor, reflects that unique taste for artful accessories. Knettel’s store, which she runs with her husband, Mike Knettel, is located in Culby Group’s blue building at 2901 Beach Boulevard, unit 103. Gulfport’s newest business held an official ribbon cutting on Saturday, October 19, and featured live jazz and snacks. “We wanted to bring Gulfport a true home décor store, with a broad range of items and good prices,” Knettel said. “We have things that you won’t find at John’s Pass, or a Macy’s.” Filled with art, handmaid jewelry, cards and collective pieces, the shop fits right in with Gulfport’s local charm.

Pictured from left to right: Owners Mike and Andrea Knettel, manager Dave Shirley and Gulfport Merchant’s Chamber Vice President, Scott Linde.