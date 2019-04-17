Dining Out for Life Gives Back

On Thursday, April 11, over a dozen Gulfport restaurants including the Gulfport Comfort Café participated in the annual international Dining Out for Life (DOL) event. Each venue contributes from 25 to 100 percent of their meal-time proceeds to the local non-profit beneficiary. This year in the Tampa Bay area proceeds went to Empath Partners in Care. According to DOL’s website, their goal is to help local non-profits that provide vital services to people living with HIV/AIDS. “I like to help in any way I can,” said owner and chef David Meeks, who has participated in DOL for three years. Meeks and his wife also own the South Pasadena Comfort Café, which also participated. The couple donated 25 percent of their breakfast proceeds to the cause. Pictured from left are Lisa Wright, waitress; Jody Robinson, on-site event ambassador; and Meeks. For more information about DOL and a complete list of restaurants that participated in the United States and Canada, visit diningoutforlife.com.