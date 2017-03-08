Dispatches from Citizen’s Police Academy

Debbie Wolfe will report from each session of the 2017 Gulfport Citizen’s Police Academy. This is part seven of 11.

Gulfport’s annual Citizens’ Police Academy, led by Community Resource Officer Zack Mills, meets on Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m.

On March 2, participants had a guided tour of the Pinellas County Jail where photographs were not allowed.

The group got to see first hand the individual jail cells or group areas where prisoners sleep, exercise and play chess or card games to pass the time. They also toured the booking room where fingerprints and mug shot photographs are taken for law enforcement records.

“The goal is to provide an educational opportunity where citizens gain a better understanding of the police department and provide different class experiences,” said Mills.