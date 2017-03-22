Dispatches from the Citizen’s Police Academy

Debbie Wolfe will report from each session of the 2017 Gulfport Citizen’s Police Academy. This is part nine of 11.

Nuances involving narcotics investigations and marine patrols were the focus of the citizen’s academy on Thursday, March 16, at the Gulfport Police Department.

Participants met Officer Jesse Kellington, who up until a few weeks ago had been serving undercover for four years as part of the narcotics unit.

In addition to detailing the types of drugs that are the focus of investigations, Kellington also taught participants techniques for safely clearing the interior of a building when one or more active shooters are present.

Sergeant Rob Burkhart, supervisor of the department’s marine unit, provided details about the boat and the responsibilities of the department.

“We can enforce state statutes as long as we can see Gulfport,” he said. “That means I could be halfway to the Skyway and I’m still good. Basically, we can enforce all of Boca Ciega Bay.”

In addition, since the week included St. Patrick’s Day, a holiday traditionally known for enthusiastic revelers, this dispatch includes a partial night shift from 4 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. of what a patrol officers encountered while keeping the peace on March 17.