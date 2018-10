There may have been snow in the Midwest this week, but here in Florida it still feels like the dog days of summer. Around town, folks are doing their best to stay cool at the local parks. On Monday, October 15, Kenny Shawn headed to the Chase Dog Park in Gulfport, which caters to both colossal canines and the tiniest Chihuahuas. Holding Lola, a geriatric Boston Terrier, Shawn explained, “She’s actually a friend of mine’s dog. Returning maybe someday, but I’m watching her for now.