Karen DeSocio, the owner of Reef Dog Gifts & Grooming, and Stacy Purcell (front), hang with a tiny, furry visitor outside the canine-themed establishment on Gulfport’s Beach Boulevard. It was Tuesday, August 20, and “Eddie,” needed his nails done. “Gulfport is the most friendly dog town I’ve ever been in,” Purcell said while holding her pup. Spotted during the Gulfport Tuesday Morning Fresh Market, dogs of all shapes and sizes are not uncommon on the popular strip of Beach Boulevard South.