Mini-sized pooches Evie and Daisy are no strangers to Beach Boulevard South. Owner and Gulfport native Patty Burke walked her two dogs in the downtown area on Tuesday, July 30. “I’ve been here in Gulfport for 26 years,” Burke said. The trio can be frequently spotted making the Beach Boulevard trek for some exercise and beach air. “They are the loves of my life,” Burke said, gesturing to the tiny dogs. “I love these girls.”