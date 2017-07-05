Domain Fundraiser Benefits Health Fund

For an inaugural fundraising event on June 29, the owner of Domain Home Accessories & Gallery in Gulfport made it look like they’ve been doing it for decades.

Earlier this year, Jacqueline Ades approached board members of the Sonia Plotnick Health Fund (SPHF) with a “passionate desire” to sponsor, organize and host a charity event on the fund’s behalf, said Phyllis Plotnick, board member emeritus. “It’s the first time that such a thing has happened.”

The non-profit fund is named after Phyllis Plotnick’s mother who died of breast cancer in 1964. For over 20 years, the SPHF has been providing financial assistance for healthcare-related expenses to women who live in five area Florida counties.

“It’s overwhelming how much people have given” to the fundraiser, said Ades. Over 30 pieces of original artwork were donated for the fundraiser and about 20 artists were represented. “Everything from paintings to laser cutout wood lamps and jewelry” were a part of the silent auction, raffle and special gift basket.

The event raised $1,600 and Domain also donated a piece of artwork valued at $388 to the fund for use at a future fundraising event.

The fundraiser was such a success that Ades is already planning the next one. The business is going to try having two events each year during the spring and fall “to try to maximize the donations for the fund,” said Ades. “It makes me emotional to think about how much people have done. It’s really special.”

To learn more about the fund or if you need help paying for healthcare expenses, visit soniaplotnickhealthfund.org.