Driver Walks Away from Vehicle Roll by Library

At 11:34 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, a call came into the Gulfport Fire Department that a car had rolled onto its side in the street on the south side of the Gulfport Public Library, said Fire Chief James V. Marenkovic.

The library is located at 5501 28th Avenue South.

Firefighters were at the scene in four minutes where they found an 84-year-old woman from Gulfport inside a car on the driver’s side, he said.

The vehicle was a white 2000 Buick LeSabre, said Gulfport Police Commander Mary Farrand.

The driver “was traveling westbound on 28th Avenue South and as she was going through the intersection at Beach Boulevard, she apparently hit the curb and rolled her own car,” said Farrand after reviewing the report filed by the lead officer who worked the scene. “Nobody hit her.”

Marenkovic said the curb on the north side of 28th Avenue South that is adjacent to the library property “is like a ramp.”

Firefighters “cut the front windshield off of the vehicle and we got her out that way,” he said. “She stood up and walked on her own.”

First responders then evaluated her in the back of the ambulance, said Marenkovic.

“She adamantly refused to go to the hospital,” he said. “She had a cut or scratch to her index finger on her left hand. She was very lucky.”

The Gulfport Fire Department and Police Department responded along with Engine 3 from the St. Petersburg Fire Department and a crew from Sunstar ambulance, he said.

“The incident is under investigation to determine if speed was a factor,” said Farrand on Wednesday morning, October 9. “One of our sergeants who is a traffic-homicide investigator will go out to the scene and try to put some numbers together to see how fast she was going.

“I’m pretty confident she was exceeding the speed limit, which is 30 mph, if striking the curb made her roll her car.”