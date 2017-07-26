East End of Tangerine Greenway Set for Makeover

The Tangerine Greenway Trolley Market Square is drawing closer to fruition.

The city of Gulfport has made the $700,000 project a priority in its proposed 2017-2018 fiscal year budget, and City Manager Jim O’Reilly said $300,000 in funding for it has already been secured via a Pinellas County community development block grant.

“We will also be making an application for $200,000 from Florida Department of Environmental Protection brownfields funds, in concert with $200,000 from city funds,” O’Reilly said.

The end result will be a new public square that can be used to host a wide variety of community events, ranging from markets to concerts.

“It will have a stage area,” O’Reilly said. “A big, significant part of it is a replica trolley – that will be the anchor. It’ll be a place for festivals, entertainment, and just a nice shaded area where folks can gather.”

O’Reilly said the idea for the trolley market square project has been evolving for the past eight to 10 years.

“It’s part of creating a sense of place,” he said, adding that it was the brainchild of the city’s 49th Street Economic Development Committee.

Assuming funding is secured, O’Reilly said a formal design process for the space will begin in October, or “as soon as Pinellas County sends us our grant agreement. It’s in their budget, and they still have to go through their budget process, just like we do.”

The project’s completion date, he added, is expected to be September 30, 2018.