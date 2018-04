Kids under 8 filled baskets and bags with 10,000 plastic eggs at the Fun in the Sun event on Saturday, March 31 at the Gulfport Recreation Center. In addition to the brief but spirited egg hunt, the festival featured emergency vehicles on display, a small train for children to hitch a ride on, and a visit from the Easter bunny. The annual event is sponsored by the Gulfport Recreation Center, Stetson College of Law with additional support from local business owners.