Faeries and Elves and Gnomes – Oh My!

Gulfport’s Clymer Park was transformed into an enchanted kingdom on April 14 and 15, inhabited by costumed faeries, sprites, gnomes and elves for Springfest, a celebration of the magic of spring. Now in its 23rd year, the popular festival, hosted by the Gulfport Area Chamber of Commerce, had some new twists this year. The celebration was a two-day event, allowing families to take advantage of a no-school day on Friday, and carnival rides were added.

Vendors sold plants, garden art, Renaissance-period items, clothing, jewelry and more. Food and drink vendors were also on hand, plus live music by local performers and roving minstrels. Visitors of all ages and their pets got into the spirit by donning wings and faerie or Renaissance attire.

Shantelle Morgan, who dressed her dogs Sophie, Desmond, Priscilla and Akahana for the event, summed it up best: “We’re here to celebrate spring and eat lots of junky stuff.”