Faeries and Friends Find Fun at Springfest

Whether you it spell it “faerie” like they did in the 16th Century or “fairy” as they do now, all of them – even the elves and ogres – were friendly as could be during the 24th annual Springfest in Gulfport’s Clymer Park on Saturday and Sunday, April 7 and 8.

The family and pet-friendly festival’s theme is all about experiencing “garden, art and faeries,” according to the event’s Facebook page.

What was different this year? Over 50 vendors were set up in several rows for a more “focused” experience, as opposed to being spread throughout the length of the 7.5 acre park, said Suzie King of SIK Promotions. “It’s magical,” she said.

Clymer Park is located at 5501 27th Avenue S. between the north- and south-bound, one-way roads of Beach Boulevard in Gulfport.

During Springfest, vendors, musicians and visitors are encouraged to dress as faeries, wizards, trolls, wizards and other similarly themed characters. This includes wearing wings, tails and “imagination-inspired attire,” according to the event’s Facebook page.

The Gulfport Area Chamber of Commerce hosted this year’s event and proceeds from vendor booth fees benefitted their organization.