Fatal 4th of July Shooting in Gulfport

A man was shot and killed by an unidentified assailant late Tuesday evening, July 4, at a residence in southeast Gulfport. Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

The victim, Joshua Allen Monroe, 31, was transported to Bayfront Medical Center after being shot “multiple times,” according to a Gulfport Police Department news release, at a home located in the 2600 block of Miriam St. South. The shooting occurred around 10:35 p.m., according to the news release.

Monroe died at Bayfront after succumbing to his injuries, police said. Next of kin have been notified.

According to the Gulfport Police Department in an update Wednesday afternoon, the shooting occurred outside of the house, near the front, and it is believed that the victim knew the suspect. Detectives have developed some leads and are following up with a person of interest.

The incident is the second fatal shooting in the Gulfport area in recent months. On April 9 at the Stinger Bar, 2222 49th St. S., Clearwater resident Vincent Hollingsworth, 62, was shot and killed, allegedly by Mario Renard Stephens, 32, who faces second-degree felony manslaughter charges.

According to the news release, the investigation into the Miriam Street shooting is “active and ongoing,” and detectives are pursuing leads.

A few hours later and just a couple of miles away, a pool hall in St. Petersburg was the site of another fatal shooting. According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Lamont Lisbon, 42, was shot and killed while standing outside Crabb Paradise, located at 18th Ave. South and 31st St. South, around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

St. Petersburg police said they don’t believe the two shootings are related; however, their investigation remains open and they are seeking witnesses to come forward.

The Gulfport Police Department asks anyone with any information regarding the Miriam Street shooting to contact its dispatch at 727-582-6177. If you wish to remain anonymous and eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or crimestoppersofpinellas.org.