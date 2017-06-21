Father’s Day Fun at Senior Center

Card players spent as much time bantering, laughing and eating pizza as they did playing Texas Hold’em during an event Monday June 19 at the Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center to mark Father’s Day.

“How the hell did you get in this game?” Hollis Afield of St. Petersburg, far right, at one point chided “Bingo” Jack Denis of Gulfport, left, as he dropped some of the cards while he shuffled.

“I do that to see if anyone is hiding anything,” Denis retorted as he reached to pick them up from under the table.

Also at the table were John Dallam of St. Petersburg, center left, and Phil Olson of Gulfport.

The players were served pizza and drinks by volunteers, who also made cupcakes for the hardened card players.

Senior volunteer coordinator Walter Pauly said the event followed a Mother’s Day tea last month where the women were served by a group of men.



Poker game paraphernalia, including hamburger-themed cupcakes made by volunteer Liz Drzymalski of Gulfport.