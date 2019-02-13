Fine Arts Fest Draws More Artists

For the 4th-annual Gulfport Fine Arts Festival on February 9 and 10, the total number of fine artists increased to 37 this year with an emphasis on people from Gulfport.

In 2018, a total of 29 artists participated, said promoter Suzie King, owner of SIK Productions of Gulfport.

The festival is held in Veteran’s Park, 5350 31st Ave. S.

This year, “we have about 10 Gulfport fine artists participating and we’re thrilled,” said Barbara Bano, president of the Gulfport Merchants Chamber, the non-profit group sponsoring the festival. “I’m most excited that it’s bringing in our local fine artists.”

Last year, several local artists were included, said King.

For 2019, five artists from as far away as New Mexico, North Dakota and Maine were also present.

“I’d like for this to be an event known across the state,” said Banno.