Flea Market a Hit for Bargain Hunters

You know the saying: ‘one man’s trash is another man’s treasure,’” said Gulfport Senior Center Supervisor Rachel Cataldo.

That sentiment proved to be true on January 6 at the First Friday Flea Market at the Gulfport Senior Center, the first of the new year. However, instead of trash, browsers had a wealth of items to choose from including jewelry, books, housewares and, yes, holiday decorations.

“Items are donated by private donors throughout the community,” said Cataldo. “All proceeds go to Senior Center programs and needs.”

Gulfport resident Peg Cooper and winter resident Mary Fritz enjoyed searching for that perfect object to bring home. “I always enjoy the flea market as a little something extra to do,” said Fritz.

Annamarie Reed browsed through the pieces on a table devoted solely to jewelry.

“I don’t live in Gulfport, but I come here all the time,” she said. “Gulfport is my favorite place to go.”