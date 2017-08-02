Fledgling Osprey Now in Good Hands

Photos by Bill O’Brien

According to Gulfport resident Bill O’Brien, there has been concern over the past several weeks about the fledgling osprey in Clymer Park.

“My wife Lisa and I have been watching this fledgling in the nest over the past several weeks,” said O’Brien. “I walk my dogs in the park several times a day, and the guy was always in the nest crying for its parents.

According to O’Brien, Duke Energy, and Owl’s Nest Sanctuary for wildlife were out on July 18 after someone had called thinking the fledgling was caught in the nest.

“They determined that he was not caught, and could fly,” said O’Brien, “so they abandoned the rescue.”

However, on July 29, O’Brien and his wife observed the fledgling in the parking lot of the Catherine Hickman Theater at around 6 a.m.

“He was trying to drink from a puddle, and did not leave there for several hours,” said O’Brien. “I made a call to Owl’s Nest Sanctuary, and another concerned resident called Seaside Seabird Sanctuary.”

According to O’Brien, Seaside Seabird Sanctuary dispatched a volunteer who arrived in about an hour, while he and a neighbor kept watch over the bird.

“The osprey was easily netted by the volunteer because he was so weak; really did not put up any fight at all,” O’Brien reported. “He was taken to Seaside Seabird Sanctuary to be treated in their hospital. The volunteer felt that the bird was ok, just failure to thrive, and was certainly in distress.”

O’Brien said that many of the people he has met in the park have followed the trials of this osprey, and would be interested to know that the bird was now in good care.

“When we saw it on the ground today we all knew something was up,” said O’Brien. “Actually, the coolest thing is that all of the neighbors on the block were out and concerned.”