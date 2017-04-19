Flip Fest for Flea Market Fanatics 

Inspired by the HGTV program “Flea Market Flip,” crafty bargain hunters will once again be able to let their creative juices flow on Saturday, April 22, at the Junk in the Trunk (JITT) event at the 49th Street Neighborhood Center in Gulfport.

JITT FLIP, as it’s known, debuted last year and attracted eight entrants. Organizer Karen Love is hoping for 15 this year. Entrants must register by 11 a.m. on Saturday by paying a $10 entry fee, which goes to support the Gulfport Neighbors.

Junk in the Trunk, held three to four times per year, is an event that allows residents to bring in anything they’d like to swap or have disposed of for free (firearms, drugs, liquor, paints, chemicals and batteries are not permitted). It runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., said Love, during which time JITT FLIP hopefuls are welcome to peruse the items for something that they hope to turn in a treasure that will be auctioned off during the First Friday Art and Gallery Walk on May 5 in downtown Gulfport.

“I have three design challenges for the competitors,” Love said. “They can look at all the junk, then they tell me, ‘OK, this is the piece I’m taking and this is the design I’m going to do.’ I take a picture of the junk, then they have until May 5 to complete the challenge. On May 5 they will be set up in front of the Gulfport Welcome Center at 3101 Beach Blvd. S., and bids will be accepted from 6 to 9 p.m.”

Last year, one of the design themes was “marriage,” Love said. “It involved taking two things and making them one. We also had a lighting challenge. Entrants are welcome to mix and match the design challenge themes.”

The piece that attracts the highest bid on May 5 will win the challenge. Twenty-five percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Gulfport Neighbors, with the remainder awarded to the winning JITT FLIP competitor. “The winner also gets bragging rights and a trophy,” Love said. “The trophy will be made out of Junk in the Trunk ‘treasures’ by my co-organizer Angela Lagan.”

For more information, email karenlovegfl@gmail.com or visit mygulfport.us/gulfportneighbors