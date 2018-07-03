Flying High for the Fourth

Our citizenship in the United States is our national character. Our citizenship in any particular state is only our local distinction. By the latter we are known at home, by the former to the world. Our great title is Americans,” wrote Thomas Paine, the author of Common Sense. The pamphlet was published on January 10, 1776 and according to the Encyclopedia Britannica, it paved the way for the Declaration of Independence, which was unanimously ratified on July 4, 1776. This photo was taken in Veteran’s Park, Gulfport. Look for the Gabber’s coverage of the city’s Fourth of July activities in next week’s issue.