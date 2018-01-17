Celebrating 50 years of the Gabber Newspaper!

Flying High

Posted by: Angelina Bruno in Arts & Entertainment January 17, 2018

Despite temperatures in the 50s, colorful and funky kites flew high on January 13 and 14 on Treasure Island Beach. Kite enthusiasts and professionals gathered behind the Thunderbird Beach Resort on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to participate in kite races, flying lessons, kid’s activities and more. The Treasure Island Kite Festival and Sport Kite Competition is an annual event that takes place each year on the weekend before Martin Luther King Day. Photo by Susanne Langford.

